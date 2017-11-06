Position Trading based on technical set ups, Risk Management & Trader Psychology. Traders would do well to hold a longer-term bullish view above the October low of 111.65. The long-term forces favor an extension higher toward the YTD high of 118.60 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Hits Highest Level Since March As Kuroda Backs Further Easing - November 6, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: another failed attempt to break 114.40 - November 6, 2017
- The EUR/USD Falls Below 1.1600 - November 6, 2017