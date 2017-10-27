USD/JPY: Huge battle taking place around key resistance

Better-than-expected US data push the pair higher. Technical breakout of 114.40 region still elusive. The USD/JPY pair retreats from a fresh monthly high of 114.44, level achieved after the release of stronger-than-expected US advanced Q3 GDP. According to …
