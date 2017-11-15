USD/JPY keeps falling… near lows around 112.70

Spot remains on the defensive around 112.70. Lower US 10-year yields behind the down move. US CPI, retail sales and Empire State index next on US docket. The greenback stays in the red territory for the second session in a row on Wednesday and is now …
