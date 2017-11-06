USD/JPY: Kuroda, between a rock and a hard place

BOJ stuck with monetary policy until inflation picks up. Stocks and yields trading softly, amid scarce calendar, absence of clues. The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully around Friday’s close, just a handful of pips above the 114.00 mark. Nevertheless, the …
