USD/JPY losing altitude on soft risk?

Risk-off on Wall Street and a soft tone in the Asian equities dragging USD/JPY lower. US 10-yr treasury yield holds above 2.4 percent, but sustained gains remain elusive, thus USD bulls struggle to keep the pair above 114.00. The soft tone in the Asian …
