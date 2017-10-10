USD/JPY Monitoring Strong Support Area

USD/JPY has failed to hold above broken resistance given at 113.26 (27/09/2017 low) before bouncing lower. Strong support is located at 112.22 (29/09/2017 low). Downside risks are nonetheless rising as markets may soon take some short-term profit.
