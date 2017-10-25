USD/JPY moves higher to 114.20, session tops

The Japanese currency remains entrenched into the negative ground on Wednesday and is now helping USD/JPY to advance to fresh 3-month tops in the 114.30 area. USD/JPY in multi-week tops The buying pressure around the pair stays on the rise today following …
