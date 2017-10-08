Reuters report says, “USD/JPY is pinned to 112.00-113.00 by long gamma/options. Still USD 22 Billion option expiries 112-113 this week, USD 6 billion on Thursday alone Recent implied vol slump another sign of a long gamma market Option buying (long …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY option expiries this week - October 8, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – FOMC Member Speeches Will Move the Market This Week - October 8, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: back to square one - October 8, 2017