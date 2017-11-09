USD/JPY plunges to 1-1/2 week lows, farther below mid-113.00s

• USD weighed down by uncertainty over the US tax plan. • Risk-off mood boosting Yen’s safe-haven demand. The USD/JPY pair extended its rejection slide from the 114.00 handle and tumbled to 1-1/2 week lows, around the 113.30-25 region in the past hour.
