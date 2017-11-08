The USD/JPY one-month 25 delta risk reversals fell from the 6-month high of -0.70 to -0.80 yesterday, while the one-month at the money option volatility ticked higher to 7.09 from 6.948. The drop from -0.70 to -0.80 indicates weakening bias for the bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retreat from 6-month high, Vols rise - November 8, 2017
- USD/JPY outlook: targetting 112 – Scotiabank - November 8, 2017
- USD/JPY intermarket: risk reverses and yen declines to 200 hourly sma - November 8, 2017