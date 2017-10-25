USD/JPY retreats as bulls struggle at 114.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and eroded part of previous session strong up-move back closer to 3-month tops. Yen boosted by safe-haven demand With the US Dollar entering a bullish consolidation phase, the prevalent weaker …
