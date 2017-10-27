USD/JPY retreats from tops around 114.30, US GDP eyed

Spot off highs in tandem with US yields. Triple-tops near 114.50 keep capping the upside. US Q3 GDP next on tap in the US docket. USD/JPY lost some upside momentum in the 114.30 area, as yields of the key US 10-year reference are now easing from daily peaks.
