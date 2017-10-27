Spot rejected again from above 114.00 USD weaker after data and Fed speculation Trump leaning toward Powell as next Fed’s Chair USD/JPY hit a fresh 3-month high after US GDP data and then turned sharply to the downside. It fell below 114.00 and bottomed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY reverses from 3-month highs and falls below 114.00 - October 27, 2017
- USD/JPY Challenging The Highs - October 27, 2017
- USD/JPY Forecast: Short-term consolidation likely - October 27, 2017