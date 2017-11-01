USD/JPY rises above 114 after FOMC releases policy statement

FOMC leaves policy rate unchanged at November meeting. Market reaction stays limited with no press conference scheduled. DXY rises towards daily highs following the initial negative reaction. With the knee-jerk response to the FOMC decision, the USD/JPY …
