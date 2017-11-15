Risk reversals hit 1-month low, signal bearish sentiment in the options market. USD/JPY may struggle to hold on to the rebound from 50-day MA support. The one-month 25 delta risk reversals fell to -1.20 yesterday; the lowest level since Oct. 19. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY risk reversals drop to 1-month low, bull trap in the spot? - November 15, 2017
- USD/JPY: Status Quo Or Change For BoJ Leadership; What Does It Mean For JPY? – Nomura - November 15, 2017
- USD/JPY: catching an early bid in early Tokyo open, testing 21/10 hourly SMA cross - November 15, 2017