USD/JPY keeps the neutral outlook and is expected to gravitate within the 113.00/114.50 range in the near term. 24-hour view: “The abrupt turnaround from a low of 112.95 was unexpected. The undertone remains positive and a breach of the strong 113.85 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY seen within 113.00/114.50 range – UOB - November 1, 2017
- USD/JPY – Yen Slips as ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Surge - November 1, 2017
- USD/JPY: solid US ADP survey triggers only modest advance - November 1, 2017