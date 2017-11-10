USD/JPY Snaps Monthly Opening Range Ahead of U.S. CPI, Fed Rhetoric

USD/JPY snaps the monthly opening range during the first full-week of November, and the pair face a growing risk of giving back the advance from the 2017-low (107.32) as the U.S. economic docket is expected to highlight a subdued outlook for inflation.
