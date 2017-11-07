USD/JPY: steady above 114.00, ranging ahead of a fresh catalyst

Intrinsically bullish, but waiting for a catalyst. Nikkei runs to over two-decade highs, on Abe’s victory, strong earnings. The USD/JPY pair trades flat for the week, hovering around 114.10, recovering alongside with the Japanese Nikkei, which added almost …
