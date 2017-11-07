USD/JPY: Still The Best Vehicle To Play US Tax Reform; Where To Target?

USD/JPY made an attempt to move to the upside, temporarily rising above 114.50, but retreated back under 114. What’s next? ING tackles the pair from a different angle. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: ING FX Strategy Research is mildly bullish on …
