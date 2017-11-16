USD/JPY Strategy: Triple Top Looks to Be Set Below 115.00 Figure

The US Dollar looks to have established a triple top below the 115.00 against the Yen, with the Japanese currency seemingly poised to launch a lasting offensive. The pair plunged against backdrop of broad-based risk aversion that offered a familiar boost …
