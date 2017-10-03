The USD/JPY increased on Tuesday, but failed to reach the 113.25 last week’s high. Continues to pressure the median line (ml) of the blue ascending pitchfork. Technically, has shown some exhaustion signs in the last days after the failure to take out a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY clings on to rising trend line support - October 3, 2017
- USD/JPY Struggling To Stay Higher - October 3, 2017
- USD/JPY – Dollar Pushes Above 113 as Yen Under Pressure - October 3, 2017