USD/JPY: stuck below 113 psychological figure awaiting the nonfarm payrolls

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 112.83, up 0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 112.90 and low at 112.76. USD/JPY rallied to 112.92 on strong US data and higher yields, but it was still unable to cross the 113 line nor hold onto bids on the handle.
