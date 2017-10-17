The USD/JPY pair stalled its 2-day recovery mode and turned back into the red zone amid renewed risk-off trades, sparked by fresh North Korea threat. USD/JPY rejected at 10-DMA of 112.31 The safe-haven Yen is back in demand across the board, after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY takes a sharp U-turn on N. Korea risks, attacks 112.00 - October 17, 2017
- USD/JPY: bears attempting to cap rallies on 112 handle - October 16, 2017
- The Short-Term Reason for JPY’s Stubborn Strength You Should Know - October 16, 2017