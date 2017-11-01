USD/JPY testing the wits of the bulls at 114 the figure. Technical studies still bid on the 4-hr charts, eyes for a break of 114.40. USD/JPY was a grind to the upside overnight from 113.80 to 114.20, while equities followed the DAX’s lead on Wednesday and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY testing the downside of the 114 handle, can it hold? - November 1, 2017
- Busy Day For The USD: FOMC, ADP Payrolls, And ISM Manufacturing - November 1, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: another attempt of a bullish breakout - November 1, 2017