Persistent geopolitical concerns now seem to be overshadowing prospects for an upcoming rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Hence, poor performance from the US Treasury bond yields dampened sentiment around the US Dollar and weighed on the USD/JPY pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY traders awaiting for a break through 2-week old trading range - October 10, 2017
- USD/JPY: Rebounded in September in line with the overall performance of the dollar - October 10, 2017
- USD/JPY Under Pressure - October 10, 2017