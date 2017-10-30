USD/JPY: Trading the BOJ – views from 10 major banks

eFX on brief expectations for the BoJ October 30-31 policy statement as compiled from the related research reports of 10 major banks. Overall, the consensus expects this BoJ meeting to be a none-event with limited impact on JPY. Credit Agricole Research …
