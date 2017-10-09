USD/JPY: trapped on the 112 handle, N.Korea / option expiries weighing below key 112.99 fibo

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 112.69, up 0.04% on the day, having posted a daily high at 112.76 and low at 112.32. USD/JPY has continued to struggle on advances through the 113 handle and the 112.99 fibo, ( 61.8% retrace of the 118.66 to 107.32 fall).

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)