USD/JPY one-month at-the-money (ATM) option volatility remains around 6-week lows, although Japanese election risk could be limiting the losses. The volatility topped out at 10.10 following the Abe’e election announcement on Sept. 25. In the subsequent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Vols near 6-week low despite election risk - October 15, 2017
- USD/JPY: stabilizing below key 21-D SMA and 112 handle - October 15, 2017
- USD/JPY Melting Down - October 15, 2017