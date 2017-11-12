USD/JPY Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 12

USD/JPY’s upside movement from 107.31 extended to as high as 114.73. Near term support is at the bottom trend line of the price channel on the daily chart now at around 112.65. As long as the channel support holds, the uptrend could be expected to …
