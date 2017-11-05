USD/JPY Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 5

USD/JPY remains in the uptrend from 107.31. Further rise to test 115.50 key resistance is possible next week. Above this level could signal resumption of the long term uptrend from 98.97 (Jun 24, 2016 low). The next target would be at 118.66 (Dec 15, 2016 …
