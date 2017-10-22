USD/JPY Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 22

USD/JPY is facing a resistance trend line from 115.50 to 114.49 once again. A break through the trend line resistance could trigger further upside movement towards 115.50. Above this level will confirm that the downside movement from 118.66 (Dec 15, 2016 …
