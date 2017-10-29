USD/JPY Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 29

USD/JPY broke above the falling trend line from 115.50 to 114.49 on its daily chart. A further rise to test the 115.50 resistance could be expected after a minor consolidation. Above this level will indicate that the downside movement from 118.66 (Dec 15 …
