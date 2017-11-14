Credit Agricole CIB FX Strategy Research discusses JPY outlook ahead of the release of Japan’s Q3 GDP print on Wednesday (JP local time), arguing that JPY’s reaction will depend on the headline number, but also the composition of the GDP data. –Mainly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: What Could Drive JPY From Japan’s GDP Data On Wed? – Credit Agricole - November 14, 2017
- USD/JPY: awaits key US data releases as next possible breakout catalyst - November 14, 2017
- Forex – Dollar Under Pressure as EUR/USD Surges to 3-Week Highs - November 14, 2017