USD/JPY: Wide-open for further downside moves

EUR/USD is edging higher at the moment. Hourly resistance located at 1.1690 (03/11/2017 high) has been broken. The pair is heading towards resistance at 1.1878 ( 12/10/2017 high). Hourly support is given at 1.1554 (07/11/2017 low). Expected to show some …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)