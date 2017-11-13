USD/JPY – Yen Looking for Direction, Investors Eye Kuroda Comments

USD/JPY is showing limited movement in the Monday session. In North American trade, USD/JPY is trading at 113.49, down 0.03% on the day. On the release front, Japanese PPI jumped to 3.4%, above the forecast of 3.1%. There are no major indicators out of …
