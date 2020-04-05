01pm PDT visvim is pricing these at ¥150,000 JPY (approximately $1,380 USD) for the large iteration, while the medium is priced lower at ¥86,000 JPY (approximately $793 USD). Both are listed as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- visvim Drops Large-Sized Market Bag, Priced at $1,380 USD - April 5, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Will the news get worse? - April 5, 2020
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Slightly Against Japanese Yen - April 5, 2020