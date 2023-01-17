As markets brace for Wednesday’s Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy meetings, multiple investment banks and analysts convey their forecasts for the USD/JPY pair that’s been lately gaining more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- We could see another USD/JPY sell-off of roughly 3% – Goldman Sachs - January 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls on course for a 129.50 target - January 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Death Cross Ahead Of Boj Decision - January 16, 2023