Source: USD CNY It is not clear at the present time … and Russian companies can be interesting. The Japanese yen is fairly stable, and Japanese companies are usually fairly solid. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Why Yuan And Yen Go Together Like Yin And Yang - May 29, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Trading at daily highs and nearing 109.60 resistance - May 29, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar continues to hover - May 29, 2019