The prospect of the US announcing a taper timeframe at the Jackson Hole Symposium has boosted the USD this week. Comments from Clarida & Bostic as well as a strong NFP print have all led to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Will the USD/JPY rally into year-end on US normalisation hopes? [Video] - August 13, 2021
- Japan CPI Core Core - August 13, 2021
- USD/JPY declines below 110.30 as US Treasury bond yields turn south - August 13, 2021