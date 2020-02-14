Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Shorts in Focus, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets - February 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls refuse to give up, risk-off weighs - February 13, 2020
- USD/JPY recovers to 109.80 as Wall Street pares early losses - February 13, 2020