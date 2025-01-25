NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:KROS) on behalf of Keros stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Keros has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 12, 2024, Keros issued a press release “announc[ing] that it has voluntarily halted dosing in the 3.0 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg treatment arms in the ongoing TROPOS trial, a Phase 2 clinical trial of cibotercept (KER-012) in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), based on a safety review due to the unanticipated observation of pericardial effusion adverse events in the trial.” On this news, Keros’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 12, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Keros shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

