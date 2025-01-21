New York, NY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EL Education, a national nonprofit K-12 educational publisher and professional learning provider, announces the organization is partnering with Kiddom, the educational platform that unites high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) with dynamic learning technology, to deliver its curricula online and in print.

“EL Education is very excited about our partnership with Kiddom. It opens the door to new relationships with schools and districts nationwide. Ultimately, more school and district partnerships mean more educators have the opportunity to use our evidence-based instructional materials grounded in the Science of Reading to help students achieve academic success,” said Scott Hartl, EL Education’s CEO.

Ahsan Rizvi, Kiddom’s co-founder and CEO, underscored the significance of this partnership: “Reading is fundamental not only to academic success but also to the integrity of our country—it’s at the heart of what it means to be an informed, participatory citizen. EL Education’s evidence-based, experiential pedagogy combined with Kiddom’s digitally supercharged functionality is going to go a long way towards helping teachers drive change.”

This partnership comes at a critical time. As of 2022, only 33% percent of fourth-graders and 31% of eighth-graders performed at or above the NAEP Proficient for reading in 2022, and these values have been steadily decreasing since 2019. Reading scores for 13-year-olds fell by 4 points on average compared to the 2019-20 assessment. This data highlights the need for proven, high-quality instructional materials, as well as the technology tools and professional learning to implement curricula effectively. Kiddom and EL Education’s partnership paves the way for this comprehensive educational vision.

EL Education’s curriculum promotes both challenge and joy in learning, offering rigorous, standards-aligned content paired with meaningful tasks that help students personally connect to the learning. Informed by the Science of Reading and the Science of Learning and Development, the curriculum elevates student collaboration, critical thinking, and high-quality work while fostering reflection and character development. By integrating word knowledge with world knowledge and structured phonics, EL Education supports students in developing the skills and confidence needed to read complex texts and contribute to a better world. Most recently, EL Education has developed a character-building and soft skills companion curriculum centered on students’ personal growth and well-being.

Educators adopting EL Education: Published by Kiddom curricula will benefit from onboarding, multichannel support, and cutting-edge tech enhancements that accelerate teaching and learning. Kiddom’s hybrid learning environment further supports school and district leaders with stacked dashboards, providing insights through multiple layers of student data.

About EL Education:

EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with educators to transform K–12 schools and districts into hubs of equitable opportunity. Guided by a multi-dimensional vision of student achievement, they support all students in cultivating their unique genius and contributing to a better world. EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K–8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education was founded in 1991 and currently reaches 1.1 million students in diverse communities across the country in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at ELEducation.org. Stay connected with EL Education on social media through LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

About Kiddom:

Kiddom is a leader in equitable learning experiences. We merge time-saving, teacher-facing AI-enabled core curricula and technology with high-quality instructional materials. Kiddom partners with trusted curriculum providers to deliver engaging, insightful teaching and learning experiences.

For more information about Kiddom’s digital resources, print, and professional learning offerings, visit www.Kiddom.co. Stay connected with Kiddom on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube for the latest updates.

