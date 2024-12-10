NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Sprinklr insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that Sprinklr had shifted its focus away from proven growth areas to focus on scaling a new business venture with CCaaS, resulting in artificially inflated short-term growth. Insiders misled investors by continually providing projections which failed to account for the difficulties in the implementation of scaling their new product and/or otherwise failed to adequately disclose the fact that the Company at the current time did not have adequate forecasting processes.

If you currently own CXM and purchased prior to March 29, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

