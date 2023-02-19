According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The United States is the biggest market in the region and has the most data centres in the world right now

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global KVM switch market was valued at USD 606.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.20%. The demand for KVM switches is being driven by the growing need for enterprise data storage devices and drivers. Edge computing, cloud computing, government rules, high data centre operating costs, and improvements in smart computing devices are all things that are likely to have a big effect on the growth of the KVM switch market. Cisco Systems says that by 2021, the amount of big data stored in data centres around the world will reach 403 exabytes, with a lot of it coming from the United States.

Several companies are putting money into expanding their operations to strengthen their presence on the market and around the world. For instance, in January 2020, Stack Infrastructure, a wholesale data centre colocation provider, raised more than $1 billion to build a huge 125-acre, 4-million-square-foot campus in Northern Virginia, USA. The new data centre campus should have more than 250 megawatts of critical capacity and flexible, adaptable buildings that can serve a lot of data centre users.

KVM Switch Market Recent Developments:

In April 2020 – Aten International introduces the CN9600 1-Local/Remote Shared Access Single Port DVI KVM over IP Switch designed to allow remote access of digital, video, audio and virtual media via remote control from a PC or workstation. . . The CN9600 features virtual media capability, allowing users to perform diagnostic tests, file transfers, or apply OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. Includes LS 1.2 encryption and 3rd party certification with dual LAN redundant power for redundancy and video resolutions up to 1920×1200 @60Hz for local and remote consoles.

KVM Switch Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Cisco Systems, which is also a big player in the global KVM switch market, says that by the end of 2021, the amount of big data used and stored in data centres around the world will have reached 403 exabytes. In North America, most of this will happen in the US between now and 2030, when the forecast period ends. In line with this trend, a lot of companies are putting money into investments. Grow your KVM switch business and strengthen your presence around the world. By the end of the forecast period in 2030, these are likely to be great growth drivers and opportunities for the market.

Market Restraints:

Even though the KVM switch market is growing, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2021-2030, there are always risks of data loss, misuse, and misunderstanding. This makes it impossible for customers and target audiences, especially new customers, to enter information that would help global market players use and expand their devices and services to access information and work better.

Regional Outlook:

The United States is the biggest market in the region and has the most data centres in the world right now. Big data and traffic are growing quickly in the US because there are more data centres. The need for KVM switches in this region is being driven by the growth of mobile broadband, cloud computing, and big data analytics. Also, falling server prices have led more businesses in North America to use cloud computing. This is expected to drive switch demand over the next few years. In the region, multinational companies like Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Google, and others are investing in green digital infrastructure that will be powered by renewable energy. Google, for example, put more than US$13 billion into data centres and offices in the US in 2019. These changes in the market are likely to increase the demand for KVM switches over the next few years.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.20% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 606.9 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 5.9 Billion By Type USB Hub-Based KVM, Emulated USB KVM, Semi-DDM USB KVM, DDM USB KVM, Other By Switch Type Single User KVM, Multi User KVM, Other By Applications Enterprise Level, SMB Level, Small Office and Home Office, Other By Companies Adder Technology, Aten International, Avocent Technology, Belden, Belkin International, Black Box, D-Link, Dell Technologies, Guntermann & Drunck, HPE, IHSE, IOGEAR, Icron Technologies, Kramer Electro, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

KVM Switch Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Adder Technology, Aten International, Avocent Technology, Belden, Belkin International, Black Box, D-Link, Dell Technologies, Guntermann & Drunck, HPE, IHSE, IOGEAR, Icron Technologies, Kramer Electro, and Others.

By Type:

USB Hub-Based KVM

Emulated USB KVM

Semi-DDM USB KVM

DDM USB KVM

Other

By Application:

Enterprise Level

SMB Level

Small Office and Home Office

Other

By Switch Type:

Single User KVM

Multi User KVM

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

