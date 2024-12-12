LACROIX in exclusive negotiations with the SWARCO group for the divestment of its City-Mobility segment.

LACROIX announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the traffic technology group SWARCO for the sale of its City-Mobility segment. These talks come on the wake of the communication of May 22, 2024 announcing the project to sell this segment as part of a new organization for LACROIX.

Following the successful organizational integration of the Smart Lighting segment into the activity Environment, the sale of City-Mobility should enable the Group to finalize its strategic refocusing on its two high-potential activities offering a positive environmental impact: Electronics and Environment.

The scope of the proposed sale includes the Traffic and V2X business units, and represented revenues of €27,3 million in 2023, or 3.6% of LACROIX’s revenue. As of December 2024 it employs 122 people across the French sites of Carros (Alpes Maritimes), Ploufragan and Cesson (Brittany), as well as the Spanish site in Madrid.

Headquartered in Wattens, Austria, SWARCO is a global leader in mobility solutions (traffic management, road marking systems, etc.). With little presence to date in France and Spain, the Group’s aim with this acquisition is to strengthen its European leadership and extend its range of products and solutions.

Completion scheduled for Q1 2025

The target set by the parties is to finalize this operation in the first quarter of 2025, a schedule which takes into account the consultation process with employee representatives.

However, the advanced discussions underway do not prejudge their outcome. Any significant information in these negotiations likely to be of interest to LACROIX shareholders, and more generally to all investors, will be brought to the attention of the market, in accordance with applicable regulations, by means of a press release.

Upcoming events

2024 revenue: February 10, 2025 after the market closes

Find more financial information in the Investor’s Zone

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €761 million revenue in 2023, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.

Through its Electronics business, LACROIX designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors. As the Group’s industrial backbone, the Electronics activity of LACROIX, is ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS,

Through its Environment activity, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and smart lighting networks.

About SWARCO

SWARCO’s leading idea is to improve quality of life by making the travel experience safer, quicker, more convenient, and environmentally sound. The Austrian company, headquartered in Wattens near Innsbruck, specialises in traffic technology and produces and supplies a wide range of products, systems, services and turnkey solutions for road marking, urban and interurban traffic management, parking, and public transport. Its cooperative systems, infrastructure-to-vehicle communication, e-mobility and modular holistic software solutions support tomorrow’s mobility and make our communities more liveable. The Group is the world leader in high-performance road marking systems and the largest producer of LED-based traffic lights and variable message signs. More than 5,500 colleagues in 25 countries serve customers in 80 countries and generate revenues of over 1.2 billion euros.

Contacts LACROIX

COO & Executive Vice-President

Nicolas Bedouin

investors@lacroix.group

Tel.: +33 (0)2 72 25 68 80 SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

Tel. : +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Financial Communication

Marianne Py

marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 88 78 59 99

Attachment