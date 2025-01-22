Landsbankinn will publish the financial results for the year 2024 on Thursday, 30 January 2025.
Investor relations
For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.
- Gate.io Reserves Surpass $10B with $2.3B Surplus and 128.58% Ratio - January 22, 2025
- Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for the year 2024 to be published 30 January 2025 - January 22, 2025
- Santech Holdings Limited Announces Change of Auditor and Filing of Compliance Plan with Nasdaq - January 22, 2025