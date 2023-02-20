The global air purification market size was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2022 to USD 22.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Air Purification Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

As per the report titled “Air purification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters and Others), By Application (Commercial (Retail Shops, Offices, Healthcare Facilities, Hospitality, Schools & Educational Institutions, Laboratories, Transport, Other), Residential and Industrial), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030″ observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 12.5 billion and USD 22.1 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

Air Purification Market Analysis:

The increased need for air purification to ameliorate the worsening air quality brought on by fast industrialization and heavy industrial discharge is the main factor driving the global market for air purification. The demand for air purifiers is further increased by the growing number of vehicles on the road and the consequent increase in air pollution, particularly in emerging nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, China, etc. Additionally, these areas have seen an increase in adopting air pollution control tools like air purifiers due to rising consumer living standards and growing health awareness of chronic respiratory illnesses.

Recent Development:

February 2022: PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be debuted in Qatar, according to a proposal revealed by LG Electronics. Two H13 HEPA filters are included in the automatic fan airflow management system, improving breathing comfort.

December 2021: With three modes—purify, heat, and fan—Philips India has unveiled a new 3-in-1 multifunctional air purifier. The HEPA filtration system has three layers.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.50 % 2030 Value Projection 22.1 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 12.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 – 2021 Segments covered By Technology, By Application and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

IQAir

Honeywell International, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Carrier

Camfi

Sharp Electronics Corporation

COWAY Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Dyson

Molekule

Aeris Cleantec AG, A Premium Air Purifier Business, Was Acquired By Irobot Corp In A Privately Owned Transaction

In April 2021, Consumer robot manufacturer iRobot Corp. announced the acquisition of privately held Aeris Cleantec AG, a leading manufacturer of air purifiers, for an undisclosed sum. With the acquisition, iRobot is now better equipped to develop cutting-edge robotics and intelligent home solutions. Aeris Cleantec AG, a leading manufacturer of air purifiers with headquarters in Switzerland and Germany, was founded in 1900.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the air purification market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in October 2021, Two new hot and cold air purifiers were introduced by Dyson. This air purifier has a fully sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration system that captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Driving Factors:

Rising Technical Progress Will Accelerate Market Expansion

Real-time monitors and remote sensing devices are examples of technologically advanced air quality monitors that help determine air quality parameters for residents. The development and commercialisation of advanced air quality monitoring systems (such as miniaturized devices, nanotechnology-based systems, infrared spectroscopy, and remote sensing instruments) present for established and up-and-coming players in the air purification market significant growth opportunities. Leading companies in the global air purification market concentrate on conducting R&D operations to create cutting-edge air monitoring equipment in order to take advantage of significant potential.

Regulatory Policies From The Government That Encourage Monitoring And Reducing Air Pollution Will Stimulate The Market

Governments worldwide have been forced to enact and propose strict legislation for efficient air pollution monitoring and management due to the harmful impacts of air pollution on human health and the environment. Major nations (including the US, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, and Canada) have implemented a range of laws and policies to track air pollution and frequently gauge the quality of the ambient air in urban areas. During the projection period, there is likely be a rise in demand for home air purifiers due to the increased implementation and adoption of rigorous government rules for effective air pollution monitoring and management across key industries.

Restraining Factors:

High Product Costs To Restrict The Market

Typical air quality monitoring sensors measure factors like temperature, particulate matter concentration, the presence of gaseous molecules, and concentration of hazardous chemicals or biological agents (such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi). Advanced technologies like nephelometers, gas sensors, radio-frequency identification detectors (RFID), and PCR-based biosensors are needed to detect gaseous and biological components. These cutting-edge technology for identifying and eliminating complicated contaminants are present in the majority of today’s air quality monitors.

Challenging Factors:

Technical Issues With Products For Monitoring Air Quality To Limit Market Growth

Despite increasing demand for air purification worldwide, the primary mechanism is facing some difficulties. For instance, the technical limitations of air quality monitoring products are anticipated to limit market revenue growth. Most standalone and portable air purifiers can only monitor the air quality in a small area, and they lack the ability to gather data in three dimensions, limiting how widely they are used. Additionally, air purifiers require routine maintenance to operate well and do not completely resolve issues with air quality. When air purifier filters get old, they worsen the air quality and some of them even emit ozone, which can harm the lungs and olfactory cells over time. These and other obstacles prevent the market’s revenue growth from accelerating throughout the anticipated term.

Global Air Purification Market Segmentations:

Global Air Purification Market By Technology:

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Global Air Purification Market By Application:

Commercial Retail Shops Offices Healthcare Facilities Hospitality Schools & Educational Institutions Laboratories Transport Others

Residential

Industrial

Global Air Purification Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the air purification market over the forecast period due to a number of variables, including a growing population with more disposable income, expanding urbanisation, and industrialisation. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising smog and air pollution incidents, particularly in nations like China and India, will enhance the usage of air purification, supporting regional market expansion. On the other hand, North America air purification market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the existence of significant market players in these nations, namely IQAir North America Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc.

Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global air purification market share in the coming years due to a number of factors, such as a larger urban population with increased discretionary money, industrialization, and expansion of urbanisation.

Increasing smog and air pollution incidences, particularly in China and India, are also projected to increase the use of air purification, supporting regional market expansion.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by existing in these countries, specifically IQAir North America Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Air Purification market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Air Purification market forward?

What are the Air Purification Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Air Purification Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Air Purification market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, By Application and By Geography Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Air Purification Market, By Technology Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Air Purification Market, By Application Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Air Purification Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 7: Air Purification Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Chapter 10: Research Methodology

Chapter 11: Questionnaire

Chapter 12: Related Reports

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Air Purification market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.50%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Air Purification market was valued at around USD 12.5 billion in 2022.

The Air Purification market is segmented based on product: high efficiency particulate air (HEPA), activated carbon, ionic filters and others. The high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Rising Technical Progress

The “Asia Pacific” region will lead the global Air Purification market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

