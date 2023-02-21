SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU).

Investors who purchased shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) prior to May 11, 2022 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: VERU shares also have certain options. Those NASDAQ: VERU investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On December 6, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Veru Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the VERU-111 Phase 3 trial and the Company’s interactions with the FDA, that Veru Inc. misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) and even the submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) without any further studies, and that VERU’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.

Those who purchased Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.