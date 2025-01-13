Experienced leader returns to LEDVANCE USC region to drive growth and innovation.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEDVANCE is excited to announce the appointment of Graham Wark as Vice President of Trade Sales, US. With over 35 years of experience in the lighting industry, including a distinguished history with LEDVANCE, Graham brings unparalleled expertise and leadership to his new role.

During his previous tenure at LEDVANCE, Graham made significant contributions across multiple roles, including leadership positions as President of Canada for Osram Sylvania, LTD, and at Sylvania Lighting Services.

“Graham’s return to LEDVANCE marks an exciting chapter for our organization,” said Jonathan Lubeck, USC REGION CEO of LEDVANCE US & CANADA. “His extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership will help us adapt to the changing landscape in the lighting industry. Graham’s insights will be a driving force behind our focus on growth and innovation.”

“I am delighted to rejoin LEDVANCE and lead the Trade Sales US team during such an exciting time for the industry,” said Graham Wark. “The lighting market is undergoing transformative changes, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to seize new opportunities, support our customers, and strengthen LEDVANCE’s position as a market leader.”

Through these last stages of legislative phase out of traditional lighting technology, LEDVANCE continues to lead the way with expanded platforms of innovative LED Lighting Products and Controls to bring customized products, services and solutions to its customers. Graham’s leadership will further enhance the company’s ability to exceed these goals while delivering value to customers and partners.

