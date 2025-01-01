Li Auto Inc. (LI) reported delivering 58,513 vehicles in December 2024, marking a 16.2% increase compared to the same period last year. For the entirety of 2024, the company achieved total deliveries of 500,508 vehicles.

The December delivery figures set a new monthly record for Li Auto. This accomplishment signifies the company’s milestone of surpassing 500,000 annual vehicle deliveries within just five years since its initial market launch.

Commencing in January, Li Auto plans to introduce OTA update version 7.0, which will include an upgraded highway NOA system developed with an end-to-end architecture.

